GIDEON POGRUND: The immense suffering behind SA’s youth unemployment statistics

The statistics on youth unemployment in SA are staggering: young people make up 36% of our population, yet more than 50% of those younger than 24 are unemployed. It means more than 6- million young people are not in education, employment or training.

Immense suffering lies behind those statistics. Apart from the grim physical realities of unemployment and poverty, there is a profound psychological dimension. A sense of freedom and independence is basic to someone’s self-respect and dignity.

Not having a job is humiliating. Not having a realistic prospect of getting a job is devastating — especially for young people. It destroys hope, the sense that there is something to live for and that there is a possibility of a better future. In the words of the psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, it leaves people with a feeling of "futurelessness".

In SA, youth unemployment is a time bomb. Desperate, unemployed and without skills, many young people turn to crime to survive. And unemployment creates fertile ground for populist politicians who feed off people’s anger and frustration, making promises that are enticing and irresponsible. This threatens the success of the business community and the country. It’s a pragmatic issue as much as it is an ethical one.

The root of the problem can be traced to our education system. Of all apartheid evils, perhaps the worst was Bantu education. We live with its terrible legacy. But almost 25 years after the end of apartheid and despite heavy government spending, our education system still fails many, denying them opportunities to gain decent jobs. This, too, is incompatible with a free and fair society.

Access to education is a precondition for access to opportunities, with a huge bearing on how wealth is accumulated, resources are distributed and power is exercised.

The Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) recently hosted a public forum to debate these challenges. It was chaired by journalist Thandeka Gqubule and included two remarkable leaders, Sizwe Nxasana and Stephen Koseff.