After being listed on the JSE for more than 35 years, perennially profitable consumer goods distributor Nu-World Holdings should probably have known better.
What’s the old market maxim? “If it’s late, it will grate.” On Thursday at 5.05pm, as the long weekend was rolling around, Nu-World issued a dire trading statement. A good number of punters — myself included — tend to watch the JSE’s Sens feed ahead of special holidays, to gauge which companies will try to sneak in a setback or unexpected development when most market makers are away or in a sufficiently festive mood to overlook any corporate nasties. ..
MARC HASENFUSS: Nu-World Holdings may be frazzled, but it’s not on the fritz
A horrible pre-Easter update had fintwit abuzz, but this company has seen off more than a few awful markets
