WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Kaap Agri

Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh talks to Business Day TV about the group’s financial performance

27 November 2020 - 07:22 Business Day TV
Sean Walsh. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sean Walsh. Picture: SUPPLIED

Covid-19 has taken a bite out of Kaap Agri’s annual performance. The group had reported that recurring headline earnings grew by 4.6%.

Business Day TV spoke to Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh for more detail.

