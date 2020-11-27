News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 weighed on Kaap Agri
Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh talks to Business Day TV about the group’s financial performance
27 November 2020 - 07:22
Covid-19 has taken a bite out of Kaap Agri’s annual performance. The group had reported that recurring headline earnings grew by 4.6%.
Business Day TV spoke to Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh for more detail.
