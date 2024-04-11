The DA is unequivocally committed to diversity. It is one of our four core values and it is reflected in our candidate lists — which were well received as the most diverse of all parties in 2024. Neither the ANC nor the EFF are criticised for their lack of diversity or inclusivity, which is clear by their choice of candidates.
The letter regrettably misunderstands that the DA took an active decision to restore our values and focus on what matters for all South Africans: good governance, the rule of law, a growing economy and quality public services.
This required a leadership change as the DA in 2019 was characterised by strategic drift and incoherent policies. Our 2024 manifesto is clear about the kind of society we want to build — a society where jobs are created in a growing economy, where there is a social safety net that gives people a hand up and where there is stable energy supply.
This is why credible public polls show strong DA growth in this election.
Ashor Sarupen, MP DA, Ekurhuleni
LETTER: DA is committed to diversity
Party is clear about the kind of society it wants to create
“How the DA has Shot Itself in the Foot” (Letters, April 4-10) refers.
