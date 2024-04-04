My scenario, had the DA continued its trajectory of inclusivity and diversity, could see it polling at 30% at both national and Gauteng level, which would guarantee an outright win for the multiparty charter (MPC), nationally, in Gauteng and in KwaZulu-Natal.
The only hope now is for sanity to prevail within the ANC, and that it chooses the MPC as its coalition partner rather than the EFF.
Papa Mkwane Fourways
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: How the DA has shot itself in the foot
Things would look very different in the polls if it had stuck to inclusivity and diversity
I wonder why “Coalition scenarios we could face after the poll” by Natasha Marrian (State of Play, March 28-April 3) does not factor in the damage the DA has done by abandoning its inclusivity and diversity policy.
Papa Mkwane
Fourways
