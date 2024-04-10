News & Fox

PODCAST: Is that column doric or iconic?

10 April 2024 - 10:30
Peter Bruce talks about being a columnist in this latest edition of Podcasts From the Edge.

He approves of the notion that while columnists are nominally journalists, they are driven by their own opinions and a powerful drive to grab the attention of their audience.

Citing columnist Matthew Parris of The Times in London, he describes writing a column for a living as “striking poses which will only convince others if you yourself can temporarily inhabit the belief … [you] take a brief, elbow ambiguity aside, and go full pelt”. It also means trouble.

Bruce reads a letter about him in the Sunday Times from international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor in which she suggests the editors remove him. She felt, after months of praise directed at her, that she was on the wrong end of a column he wrote a week earlier.

His response? “Well done, minister, fire the journalist. You’d be perfectly comfortable among your friends in Moscow and Tehran.”

Join the discussion:

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify Google PodcastsApple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

