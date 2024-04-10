Peter Bruce talks about being a columnist in this latest edition of Podcasts From the Edge.
He approves of the notion that while columnists are nominally journalists, they are driven by their own opinions and a powerful drive to grab the attention of their audience.
Citing columnist Matthew Parris of The Times in London, he describes writing a column for a living as “striking poses which will only convince others if you yourself can temporarily inhabit the belief … [you] take a brief, elbow ambiguity aside, and go full pelt”. It also means trouble.
Bruce reads a letter about him in the Sunday Times from international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor in which she suggests the editors remove him. She felt, after months of praise directed at her, that she was on the wrong end of a column he wrote a week earlier.
His response? “Well done, minister, fire the journalist. You’d be perfectly comfortable among your friends in Moscow and Tehran.”
PODCAST: Is that column doric or iconic?
Peter Bruce talks about being a columnist in this latest edition of Podcasts From the Edge.
He approves of the notion that while columnists are nominally journalists, they are driven by their own opinions and a powerful drive to grab the attention of their audience.
Citing columnist Matthew Parris of The Times in London, he describes writing a column for a living as “striking poses which will only convince others if you yourself can temporarily inhabit the belief … [you] take a brief, elbow ambiguity aside, and go full pelt”. It also means trouble.
Bruce reads a letter about him in the Sunday Times from international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor in which she suggests the editors remove him. She felt, after months of praise directed at her, that she was on the wrong end of a column he wrote a week earlier.
His response? “Well done, minister, fire the journalist. You’d be perfectly comfortable among your friends in Moscow and Tehran.”
Join the discussion:
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Google Podcasts| Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Also read:
PETER BRUCE: It’s hard times for newspapers — business should help out
CHRIS ROPER: The countries where journalism is a crime
ROB ROSE: Press still a beacon, but a fragile one, in South Africa
CHRIS ROPER: Media faces deadline for danger
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.