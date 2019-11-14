LETTER: If Roper doesn’t like positivity, he can leave

Few South Africans would deny that the country they love is on a perpetual precipice. Then combine our fractured racial history with the prospect of economic collapse, the decline in the quality of life and the ever-present threat of crime and corruption, and lack of capable governance.

Most — but not all — who have the means to leave SA have already done so, and many more are sure to follow. Negativity and despair are the default mode for most.

In a country awash with negativity, amazingly, one individual stands up and says: "Hey, guys, I’m staying!" — and 800,000 South Africans of all races chorus: "I’m also staying!"

And they chat, and swap phrases in their mother tongues, and talk about their favourite food, and tweet photos of their kids, and people "like" the tweets, and everybody feels just that little bit more connected. You’d think that would be a good thing.

But apparently it’s not, according to Chris Roper (Features, October 17-23)! According to him, #ImStaying is just too touchy-feely, and what’s the point of all this positivity if it doesn’t actually build a hospital or cure cancer or something? He implies that just promoting dialogue and respect is a waste of time when there are real problems to solve.

I’d like to ask Mr Roper the following question: what have you done lately to put a smile on somebody’s face? Can’t handle the ubuntu? Why not do us a favour and leave.

Mitch Launspach

Mogale City