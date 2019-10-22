LETTER: JSE needs to step up to the plate

Your editorial on Tongaat (Editor’s Note, October 10-16) refers. With reference to your article Tongaat. The fact that That shareholders fit foot the bill for expensive forensic reports and are not allowed access to it, these is perplexing and unfair.

I furthermore, I would like to highlight that as soon as a director becomes aware of unlawful actions within a company, it is his or her their duty to report it, otherwise he or she is they are complicit in defrauding shareholders. I find it very perplexing that the CEO and/or financial director Financial Director has have also not been reported to the police.

In addition, auditors, — especially Deloitte, — simply does not seem to protect the interests of the shareholders of the company’s companies’ shareholders where they are, despite being paid hefty fees. I think the JSE could play a role and start censuring auditors from being appointed to JSE-listed companies, when they do not offer the necessary skills, knowledge and experience with the rigour and discipline the company required. Especially considering it is a very highly paid profession.

This is the 2nd second scandal where Deloitte has neglected its duty. I mean could its auditors not pick up the simple pattern and scrutinize it sufficiently?

I would recommend that training in financial fraud becomes mandatory for company directors, — and more importantly — for auditors and chartered accountants.

With respect, the JSE must beef up its regulation, especially in terms of insider trading and fraud.

Jeandre Pike

Joburg