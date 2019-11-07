LETTER: Population explosion is the problem

Your special anniversary edition (October 24-30) made for some nostalgic reading, but it also gave some captains of industry a chance to mouth the inevitable platitudes on growth, entrepreneurship, unemployment, inequality and, of course, apartheid.

I am reading the book Black Tax and, once again, I wish some knowledgeable person could explain to me why the subject of our ballooning population is never spoken about.

Your own columnist, Fred Khumalo, touches on it briefly in his contribution to the book. I quote: "A smaller family means a smaller financial burden — a no-brainer."

Until the population issue is dealt with, we will never bring our unemployment levels down. It’s that clear — so why is it not addressed?

Tony Ball

Gillitts