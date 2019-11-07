Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Population explosion is the problem

The writer asks why the subject of SA’s ballooning population is never spoken about

07 November 2019 - 05:00

Your special anniversary edition (October 24-30) made for some nostalgic reading, but it also gave some captains of industry a chance to mouth the inevitable platitudes on growth, entrepreneurship, unemployment, inequality and, of course, apartheid.

I am reading the book Black Tax and, once again, I wish some knowledgeable person could explain to me why the subject of our ballooning population is never spoken about.

Your own columnist, Fred Khumalo, touches on it briefly in his contribution to the book. I quote: "A smaller family means a smaller financial burden — a no-brainer."

Until the population issue is dealt with, we will never bring our unemployment levels down. It’s that clear — so why is it not addressed?

Tony Ball
Gillitts

SIPHO PITYANA: A base for a social compact?

Mboweni’s medium-term budget policy statement may offer a new rallying point for SA’s economy
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Understanding the EFF’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Hunting Vicki Momberg while killers run ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
The how of NHI implementation has yet to be spelt ...
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Let’s talk about the economy and not ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
‘Or-derr!’ as UK’s parliamentary speaker John ...
Opinion

Related Articles

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Time for SA to bite the bullet of real fiscal consolidation

Opinion / Columnists

PROFILE: New JSE CEO has a dream for transformation

News & Fox

Unwinding global economic ties

Features

Why Johannesburg’s trees are dying

Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.