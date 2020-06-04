Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: What the actuaries see In SA the average victim will die 18.5 years before their actuarially projected demise, and in the UK death will be 13 years early BL PREMIUM

It is called the Covid-19 Actuaries Response Group, which might convey images of a rifle in one hand and a scientific calculator in the other. But its membership includes Louis Rossouw and Peter Temple, who run Gen Re in SA, making them the local representatives of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway group.

Gen Re is one of the leading life and health reinsurers in SA.