Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Consolidation's a-comin' Globally, there has been a move towards large asset managers, yet there are few signs of consolidation in SA

Globally, there has been a move towards large asset managers, yet there are few signs of consolidation in SA, which still has about 300 institutional fund managers.

The move into passive funds has also been relatively slow and Satrix, Sygnia’s Skeleton funds and Absa NewFunds mostly remain on the periphery.