STEPHEN CRANSTON: Beware the dragon China is expected to take a big stride – towards a 'one person, one vote' shareholder structure

Deon Gouws stands out as a subtle thinker in an increasingly textbook-driven fund management industry. It is no surprise that after stints at Old Mutual, Sanlam and RMB Asset Management he has opted for the more creative environment of private client managers Credo Wealth. Credo is a few blocks from the Brait offices in Marylebone, London, but the worse the New Look owners do, the more Credo prospers.

Gouws can be seen rubbing shoulders with socialite Jemima Goldsmith in the local restaurants and joining SA veteran stockbroker David Shapiro at weekends in the season ticket-holders’ seats at Emirates Stadium to watch Arsenal (who else?).