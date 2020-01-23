Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Allan Gray Balanced Fund — trading on its pedigree If it were a fund manager in its own right, the Allan Gray Balanced Fund would be one of the top half dozen managers in SA BL PREMIUM

If it were a fund manager in its own right, the Allan Gray Balanced Fund would be one of the top half dozen managers in SA. It isn’t hard to see why so many financial advisers treat it as a default choice.

The performance graphic that is shown on every fact sheet reveals that since inception in October 1999, when it was still a boutique manager, the return it has given has been double that of the rest of the sector.