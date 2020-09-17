CARMEL RICKARD: A legal slapp down
The Canadian supreme court has ruled against a developer for using the courtroom as a means of stifling democratic expression
17 September 2020 - 05:00
Patricia Goliath, deputy judge president of the Western Cape, is a woman with much on her mind: an alleged plot against her life, said to have been planned by judge president John Hlophe; increasingly sour relations between herself and Hlophe; and a toxic atmosphere in their division of the high court. Not to mention her leadership duties at the court, and the judgments she is expected to deliver as usual.
One such case, argued in June, is part of a series of related matters in which a major international company is suing local environmental activists and an environmental lawyer for defamation. The company, Mineral Commodities, and its local officials are demanding huge amounts of money for the alleged defamation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now