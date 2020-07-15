National NEWS ANALYSIS: Western Cape High Court crisis takes another bizarre twist Eleven judges face misconduct complaint for refusing to share a bench with Mushtak Parker BL PREMIUM

The unfolding crisis at the Western Cape High Court, whose judge president, John Hlophe, faces two impeachment inquiries, has descended into such depths of alleged abuse, subterfuge and dishonesty that it’s hard to imagine that it can get much worse.

And then it does.