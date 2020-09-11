National Hlophe’s attorney loses fight to appeal against legal fees judgment Barnabas Xulu launches attack on judge’s competence, impartiality and integrity, seeking his recusal from the case BL PREMIUM

Barnabas Xulu, Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s personal attorney in his multiple battles against impeachment, has suffered another bruising defeat in his fight over R20m in legal fees his firm was unlawfully paid by the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries.

Xulu was attempting to challenge a ruling by Western Cape High Court judge Owen Rogers, in which he found that a “service level agreement” between Xulu’s firm and the department, as well as a settlement agreement for the payment of R20m in fees, were both unlawful and invalid. The judge ordered Xulu’s firm to pay back that money and further ordered that the attorney be called upon to show why he should not be ordered, personally, to pay back that money.