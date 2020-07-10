National NEWS ANALYSIS: John Hlophe’s attack on the chief justice is true to form Accusing Mogoeng Mogoeng of bias is another example of the judge president’s deflection strategy BL PREMIUM

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s accusations of bias and Islamophobia against chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng after he recommended that Hlophe face possible impeachment for alleged assault, abusive language and abuse of power may, at first glance, seem shocking.

But it shouldn’t.