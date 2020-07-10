NEWS ANALYSIS: John Hlophe’s attack on the chief justice is true to form
Accusing Mogoeng Mogoeng of bias is another example of the judge president’s deflection strategy
10 July 2020 - 05:10
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s accusations of bias and Islamophobia against chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng after he recommended that Hlophe face possible impeachment for alleged assault, abusive language and abuse of power may, at first glance, seem shocking.
But it shouldn’t.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now