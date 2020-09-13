Hlophe wants commission of inquiry into Goliath murder plot claims
T
13 September 2020 - 17:08
Western Cape high court judge president John Hlophe’s attempt to pull President Cyril Ramaphosa into the increasingly toxic crisis at the court is highly unlikely to succeed.
Hlophe has called for a judicial commission of inquiry into how murder plot claims and misconduct complaints against him have been evaluated. Only the president has the power to establish a commission of inquiry.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now