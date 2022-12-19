Packaging group Nampak's problems are many, and entrenched, putting even a 100c cash call price into question
Ten points to look out for as the party meets
With five of the top seven in his camp, expect a ‘more decisive and unhindered Ramaphosa’, they say
David Mabuza, as usual, is staying in the shadows and keeping his cards close to his chest
We pick five notable new reads to entertain, edify and surprise you during your break from the office
“The Lionel Messi of the ANC” is how President Cyril Ramaphosa has been described after his victory on Monday over former health minister Zweli Mkhize at the party’s 55 national conference at Nasrec.
Ramaphosa won a second term as party president, with 2,476 votes to Mkhize’s 1,897. Crucially, Ramaphosa’s grouping won most of the top seven posts, meaning that he will have much more sway in the party’s top leadership structure...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ramaphosa backers celebrate their ‘Messi’
With five of the top seven in his camp, expect a ‘more decisive and unhindered Ramaphosa’, they say
“The Lionel Messi of the ANC” is how President Cyril Ramaphosa has been described after his victory on Monday over former health minister Zweli Mkhize at the party’s 55 national conference at Nasrec.
Ramaphosa won a second term as party president, with 2,476 votes to Mkhize’s 1,897. Crucially, Ramaphosa’s grouping won most of the top seven posts, meaning that he will have much more sway in the party’s top leadership structure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.