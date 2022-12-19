News & Fox

Ramaphosa backers celebrate their ‘Messi’

With five of the top seven in his camp, expect a ‘more decisive and unhindered Ramaphosa’, they say

19 December 2022 - 15:21

“The Lionel Messi of the ANC” is how President Cyril Ramaphosa has been described after his victory on Monday over former health minister Zweli Mkhize at the party’s 55 national conference at Nasrec.

Ramaphosa won a second term as party president, with 2,476 votes to Mkhize’s 1,897. Crucially, Ramaphosa’s grouping won most of the top seven posts, meaning that he will have much more sway in the party’s top leadership structure...

