Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: The country of lost opportunity

The ANC, preoccupied with infighting, leaves everything to rot

16 November 2022 - 06:00

There should be a short, sharp, clear lecture on the concept of opportunity cost at the beginning of every ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting. Perhaps it would help attendees realise just what spectacular harm the party’s nonsensical, noisy palace politics is doing to South Africa.

Last Friday the ANC went into a three-day NEC meeting. The entire time was spent discussing whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should step down because thieves walked into his farm nearly three years ago and stole foreign currency stuffed in his furniture. At least six different state entities are investigating the matter. Not a single one has concluded its investigation. Yet the entire weekend was spent on this issue simply because those accused of far worse — state capture, stealing from the fiscus and so forth — want to get rid of Ramaphosa...

