JUSTICE MALALA: The politics of destruction Neither campuses nor parliament, where the EFF's Pambo and his ilk now sit, are any longer spaces for the discussion of ideas

Our silence in the face of injustice always comes back to haunt us. Back in October 2016, Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib and other leaders of the institution were invited to a "peace meeting" at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Braamfontein.

Peace was sorely needed on the university campus. Violence, intimidation and chaos held the institution and others across the country in their grip as the #FeesMustFall movement pressed its claims.