JUSTICE MALALA: The politics of destruction
Neither campuses nor parliament, where the EFF’s Pambo and his ilk now sit, are any longer spaces for the discussion of ideas
27 February 2020 - 05:00
Our silence in the face of injustice always comes back to haunt us. Back in October 2016, Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib and other leaders of the institution were invited to a "peace meeting" at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Braamfontein.
Peace was sorely needed on the university campus. Violence, intimidation and chaos held the institution and others across the country in their grip as the #FeesMustFall movement pressed its claims.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now