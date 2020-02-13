EFF disrupts Sona: De Klerk must leave, Gordhan must be fired

The EFF disrupted the proceedings at the opening of parliament on Thursday by objecting to the presence of apartheid’s last president, FW de Klerk.

Party leader Julius Malema stood up before National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver the state of the nation address (Sona) and said it was a mistake for parliament to invite a “murderer” like De Klerk.

Malema demanded that De Klerk leave the House before Ramaphosa delivered his speech.

“It is an insult for those who died and [were] tortured in Boipatong ... We please request De Klerk to leave this house.”

Malema was followed by his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Modise dismissed the EFF’s motion.

Shortly after this, the EFF delivered on its promise to disrupt Sona by demanding that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan be fired.

Newly appointed EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo rose on a point of order just after Ramaphosa took to the podium to say the party would continue its disruptions until Gordhan was given the boot.