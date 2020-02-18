Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Perhaps the only good thing that came out of Sona An ode to code and everything our children won’t get from a “coding and robotics” curriculum BL PREMIUM

Last week’s state of the nation address (Sona) was a mess — right from the now-traditional EFF shenanigans to the “same-same but different” promises of the actual speech contents.

So I know many of you may have zoned out, despite your best intentions. But if you were listening with tech — or children — your ears may have pricked up when president Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned that coding and robotics were being incorporated into schooling.