Life (and death) of the party

I’m starting to worry about the ANC Youth League (ANCYL). Its members are all so gloomy — so nihilistic. It’s the kind of thing you’d expect from the EFF, with those fancy French berets its members like to wear, and their constant writing of absurd poetry. (Correction: I’ve just been informed by the editor that those are press releases.) But I’ve always thought of the ANCYL as the party people party organisation.

I still remember the pang of admiration I felt a few years ago, when two youth league members ran up an R80,000 bill at a nightclub in Durban, claiming that the two-day event was an ANC election rally. According to news reports, the bill included R24,000 worth of whisky and R10,000 for champagne. Now that’s the swill of the people, so to speak.

And that pales in comparison with an unpaid bill in 2008, which "left a printing firm, businesses in the accommodation sector and a pub owed at least R800,000" after a conference.

But this party-hard attitude has come home to roost, and the ANCYL is now bankrupt and unable to convince its mean parents to fork out for the next conference.

What happened to the formerly irrepressible organisation?

A few days ago, one of the attendees of what was referred to as "a 70-strong gathering" of Jacob Zuma supporters (70? I’m starting to sense why they’re depressed) offered to die for the former president.

"Some of us have nothing to lose, and if it means we have to die, that is fine. It cannot be correct that Msholozi fought for the country but is treated like an orphan, like a criminal," she told City Press.

This desire to be martyred on the pyre of state capture isn’t new to the youth league, of course. Seasoned fans of the ANCYL sitcom will fondly remember when former league president Julius Malema told a 2008 gathering in the Free State: "We are prepared to die for Zuma."

An even fonder memory is of Zuma complaining in 2016 that Malema was still alive. "He used to say: ‘I will die for Zuma.’ How do you trust now that he means what he says?" Zuma plaintively asked.

Malema’s rejoinder was: "He wanted to continue to molest me without Vaseline and I must keep quiet, he can go to hell ..."

See, now that’s the party animal I remember.