Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Why the ANC is so corrupt A large rump of the party sees the law as its enemy. Even more chilling is that a big part of our society seems to agree BL PREMIUM

For the past three weeks I have been thinking about a little-known organisation called the Law & Society Association. I have wondered whether its members — scholars from across the globe who share a common interest in the place of law in social, political, economic and cultural life — would be interested in studying SA’s political leadership and its relationship with the law.

My musings came about after that embarrassing interview our former deputy president and former speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, gave to TV channel Al Jazeera three weeks ago. You must watch it. Even former president Jacob Zuma’s marathon throat-clearing and lip-licking interviews were not this awful.