ROB ROSE: The ANC today, in two acts
If events of the past few days are anything to go by, SA hasn’t just been afflicted by a Zuma problem; the country suffers from an ANC problem ...
31 October 2019 - 05:00
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas spoke movingly at the FM’s 60th birthday event last week about the depressingly poor prospects for our economy. He didn’t sugarcoat any of it. "Our economy is undermined by bad politics," he said.
In Jonas’s telling of it, the ANC is fast approaching its sell-by date, unless there are major reforms. The party seems out of ideas, which isn’t exactly encouraging when the DA is at war with itself and empty populist slogans are wreaking havoc among the 29% of South Africans without jobs.
