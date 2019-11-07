Opinion / Between the Chains SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Two letters to the president If I were finance minister I would take two letters with me to an urgent meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa BL PREMIUM

Tito Mboweni wants to reform the economy to get it working again. This entails reducing public servants’ salaries and investing the saving in essential infrastructure. If I were finance minister I would take two letters with me to an urgent meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa. I would explain to the president the hard decisions we must make, urgently, to save SA’s economy and its people.

I would remind him of my duty as his finance minister to not only ensure the economy is revived, but that the government meets its obligations to the most vulnerable, and to ensure that as many people and companies as possible legally make as much money as they can so that they can pay taxes.