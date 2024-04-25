JAMIE CARR: Turkish Airlines set to rise to new heights
With Istanbul Airport now a major regional hub and surging local demand, the airline is going all out for growth
25 April 2024 - 05:00
Turkish Airlines: This turkey can fly
While most European airlines are still licking their wounds after the pandemic, Turkish Airlines has gone all in with a huge investment in its fleet and infrastructure that has transformed Istanbul airport into the busiest in the region by flight numbers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.