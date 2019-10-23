Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mbete’s brain is beyond washing

ANC stalwart’s grasp of issues in interview revealed her absolute ignorance of the country she represents

23 October 2019 - 16:36
Baleka Mbete. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
I am convinced SA’s narrow-minded politicians, such as Baleka Mbete, attended brainwashing meetings and were told to use apartheid, colonialism and racism as excuses for everything outside their scope of thinking.

Mbete not only embarrassed herself as a “politician” during the recent Head to Head interview with Al Jazeera, she embarrassed the ANC and SA. But every dark cloud has a silver lining: at least now millions of viewers know what ordinary South Africans have to put up with daily.

Whoever interviewed Mbete and found her fit to fill the position as speaker of the National Assembly should be held accountable for this embarrassment, and for paying her an undeserved salary from public taxes. It borders on theft.

I saw Mbete in “action” during the EFF fiasco and the party’s attack on Pravin Gordhan. She was pathetic then and she remains pathetic. Are there no educated people in the governing party to fill these positions?

Chadan West
Via e-mail

