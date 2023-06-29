JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Fine for errant auditors soars to R5m — but will this stop the next Steinhoff?
The price for negligent or shady auditing has just risen hugely, but will it make a difference to the number of accounting scandals in South Africa?
Imre Nagy, CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba), would like to think so...
ROB ROSE: Hiking the price for shoddy auditing
