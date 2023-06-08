Pepkor was supposed to be THE defensive JSE retailer — but its share price crash in the wake of disappointing numbers is a sign of investor capitulation
Financially illiterate MPs are forcing the monster into life without any idea of how the country will pay for it
Construction of a space exploration facility will catapult the historic Karoo village from the Victorian era into the space age
Tsakani Maluleke appeared as a beacon last week to South Africans rapidly losing faith that our municipalities, and service delivery, can be saved. Here, the auditor-general tells the FM why there’s ...
Local upmarket café Coco Safar plans to go further
In late May 2017, two months after then president Jacob Zuma terrified the country by replacing finance minister Pravin Gordhan with the almost entirely unknown Malusi Gigaba, the controversial proposal to make audit firm rotation mandatory was pushed through parliament.
The necessary change to the Auditing Profession Act was announced at a press conference led by Gigaba and Bernard Agulhas, then CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba). On June 5 2017 the Mandatory Audit Firm Rotation (MAFR) rule was gazetted; from then on, companies’ audit firms had to be changed every 10 years. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Twist in auditor rotation saga
After accounting scandals at Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett (never mind auditor firms’ involvement in state capture) the 2017 decision to make auditor rotation mandatory seemed prescient. Last week it was overturned in the appeals court
In late May 2017, two months after then president Jacob Zuma terrified the country by replacing finance minister Pravin Gordhan with the almost entirely unknown Malusi Gigaba, the controversial proposal to make audit firm rotation mandatory was pushed through parliament.
The necessary change to the Auditing Profession Act was announced at a press conference led by Gigaba and Bernard Agulhas, then CEO of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba). On June 5 2017 the Mandatory Audit Firm Rotation (MAFR) rule was gazetted; from then on, companies’ audit firms had to be changed every 10 years. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.