Nedbank CEO Mike Brown on government ‘crisis’

Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures

09 March 2023 - 05:00 Jaco Visser

The government’s failure to address rolling power outages, which are crippling business activity and placing a ceiling on job creation, as well as other impediments to economic growth, was highlighted by Nedbank CEO Mike Brown when the lender released its full-year results on Tuesday.

Such is Nedbank’s concern with the state of government that it reserved a chunky section of the media release which accompanied its financial results to the issue of the government’s lacklustre performance...

