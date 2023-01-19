Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Amid state bungling, resilient South African firms stand tall

Government ineptitude means those companies that haven't collapsed are battle-hardened in a way few other countries could emulate

BL Premium
19 January 2023 - 05:00

There’s a lot to be furious about in South Africa today, Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank, tells the FM. 

“Failing electricity, collapsing logistics, crumbling infrastructure, corruption everywhere, gangsters everywhere, and so on. But we shouldn’t fail to identify the good stuff when it comes to hope and opportunity,” he says...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.