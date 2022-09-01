Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
Every financial director who read the JSE’s censure of Steinhoff’s former finance boss Ben la Grange last week would have had shivers running down their spine. But for their good fortune in avoiding a lying, narcissistic boss, it could have been their name in the headlines.
The JSE ruling laid bare how La Grange had been duped by Steinhoff’s former CEO Markus Jooste into approving a mammoth invoice, artificially juicing the retailer’s profit. It’s a critical development since it’s the first time the JSE has overtly pinned anything on Jooste — and, at R376m, it’s a whopper...
editor’s note by rob rose
ROB ROSE: Steinhoff’s CFO, a handwritten invoice and a R376m con
The fine against Ben la Grange shines the spotlight on Steinhoff’s culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
