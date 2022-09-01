×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editor's Note

editor’s note by rob rose

ROB ROSE: Steinhoff’s CFO, a handwritten invoice and a R376m con

The fine against Ben la Grange shines the spotlight on Steinhoff’s culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 05:00

Every  financial director who read the JSE’s censure of Steinhoff’s former finance boss Ben la Grange last week would have had shivers running down their spine. But for their good fortune in avoiding a lying, narcissistic boss, it could have been their name in the headlines.

The JSE ruling laid bare how La Grange had been duped by Steinhoff’s former CEO Markus Jooste into approving a mammoth invoice, artificially juicing the retailer’s profit. It’s a critical development since it’s the first time the JSE has overtly pinned anything on Jooste — and, at R376m, it’s a whopper...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.