ROB ROSE: How Markus Jooste hid his stake in Lanzerac The suspicions have been around for years, but Steinhoff has now claimed in papers in the UK High Court of Justice that the shadowy Malcolm King was Markus Jooste's front for the wine farm purchase — and so much more

The storied Lanzerac wine farm — which, in 1692, became only the third wine estate to be planted in Stellenbosch — is named after a French general, Charles Lanrezac, who boasted that he knew only three English phrases: "beautiful woman"; "kiss me quick"; and "beefsteak and potatoes".

Quite why Katharine English bought the farm (then called Schoongezicht) in 1914, and promptly renamed it after Le Général, is a mystery, though numerous accounts hint salaciously at the "intimacy" between them — a natural deduction, given Lanrezac’s range of English phrases...