Features / Cover Story How Pepkor put Steinhoff hangover behind it For four years, Steinhoff has been something of a millstone around Pepkor's neck. But a razor-sharp focus on business has allowed the company not just to survive, but to thrive — even if analysts still treat it with caution

For a group that prefers low-key to the spotlight and prides itself on making life easier for the ordinary man, Pepkor has spent a helluva lot of time recently in high-octane legal wrangles.

There’s no disguising that Pepkor is a juggernaut. As the largest nongrocery retailer in SA, it clocks up R77.3bn in sales from its low-cost discount stores. ..