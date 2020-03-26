Tourism: A tale of implosion

Eleven years ago I opened a small specialised business, called Past Experiences, operating walking tours in the Joburg inner city. It was never easy to run. We operate in a city that has degenerated over the past 30 years and we regularly have to deal with crime and xenophobic violence. Nonetheless, I’m fortunate to work in a city I love, among communities that inspire me.

But my business, and the tourism industry, has hit the wall of Covid-19. Necessary travel bans have brought all trips to SA by foreign tourists to a halt. Until this point, 2020 had been a good year for my company, with bookings every day. Now, there are none for the foreseeable future.

It happened overnight. After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the first steps to curb the spread of the virus, cancellations poured in.

A consultant at a high-end travel agency told me he had had 30 families scheduled to travel over the next month — now he has none.

To mitigate this, travel agencies have made a push to "postpone not cancel". For me, it means bookings pushed to the end of the year, or next year.