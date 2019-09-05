ROB ROSE: Vultures in our midst
More than half the 7.8-million South Africans with unsecured credit are in default on their loans. It’s a broken system – and no-one seems to mind
05 September 2019 - 05:00
Naeem Badat isn’t your typical hedge-fund manager. After graduating cum laude with a BCom Hons in finance as the top student in his year, Badat started his career as an analyst at Investec before moving to Visio Capital as a fund manager.
In November 2018, he and two top-rated analysts at SBG Securities, Vincent Anthonyrajah and Musa Malwandla, set up their own outfit, Differential Capital. Their first major piece of research, published last week, is a 48-page vivisection of the unsecured lending industry, which they flag as "dysfunctional" and a "threat to society".
