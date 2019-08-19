Companies / Financial Services Capitec cuts exposure to debt-relief beneficiaries Bank says people earning less than R7,500 a month account for less than 5% of its loan book BL PREMIUM

Capitec, which grew into SA’s biggest bank by customer numbers by focusing on those traditionally excluded by commercial lenders, says it has been actively reducing its exposure to low-income earners in anticipation of the recently approved debtrelief regulation.

In a statement on Monday that may be seen as confirmation of the unintended and harmful effect of a new credit-relief law signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, the bank said people earning less than R7,500 a month now accounted for less than 5% of its loan book.