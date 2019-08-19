Capitec cuts exposure to debt-relief beneficiaries
Bank says people earning less than R7,500 a month account for less than 5% of its loan book
19 August 2019 - 22:49
Capitec, which grew into SA’s biggest bank by customer numbers by focusing on those traditionally excluded by commercial lenders, says it has been actively reducing its exposure to low-income earners in anticipation of the recently approved debtrelief regulation.
In a statement on Monday that may be seen as confirmation of the unintended and harmful effect of a new credit-relief law signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, the bank said people earning less than R7,500 a month now accounted for less than 5% of its loan book.
