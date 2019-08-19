Economy

News Leader

​WATCH: African Bank on the debt-relief bill

African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the legislation and what it means for banks

19 August 2019 - 09:17 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the controversial debt-relief bill into law last week.

The legislation provides for the extinguishing of the debt of heavily indebted consumers who earn a gross monthly income of no more than R7,500, have unsecured debt amounting to R50,000 and who have been found to be critically indebted.

The Treasury has estimated that the debt-relief proposals could result in as much as R20bn being written off.

African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to discuss the implications of the legislation.

Or listen to the full audio:

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.