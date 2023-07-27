Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Joburg’s world-class wilful decay

If Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky ever sets foot in Joburg, he’d likely experience shock of the Ramaphosian order

27 July 2023 - 05:00
Bree Street in Johannesburg after the explosion. Picture: Antonio Muchave
Ersatz Joburg mayor Panyaza Lesufi must be positively drooling after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky announced he wants to meet African leaders on African soil. In the bigfooting, big-foot-in-mouthing premier’s view, there may be no more logical place on the entire continent to hold that meeting than Gauteng. Perhaps even in his new pet project, Joburg. 

It’s unlikely, after that small diplomatic fracas in Poland and asinine spindoctoring in Kyiv — not to mention South Africa’s toadying to all things Putin. But if Zelensky were to make it here, he’d likely experience shock of the Ramaphosian order. After all, this is a country — a city — that’s not at war, but has been mismanaged into such disrepair that it feels like a war zone.

This is a place of wilful infrastructural collapse: the roads are not pockmarked so much as cratered; explosions of unknown provenance cripple the inner city; public transport is hit and miss at best; corruption has stripped the power utility of, well, utility. Shakedowns are a booming business; violence is commonplace; homelessness pervasive. An authority vacuum. 

Come for the conference; stay for the decay.

