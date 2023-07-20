EDITORIAL: SAPS is missing in action
Burning trucks throw harsh light on police incapacity
Like much of what ails South Africa today, the police service is adrift and fundamentally mismanaged. Is it any wonder, then, that it has failed to quickly and directly address the latest spate of truck burnings?
While police minister Bheki Cele mutters darkly about a “co-ordinated and sophisticated operation [to] sabotage the state”, the police’s failure to enforce law on our roads generally, or gather meaningful intelligence, means his ministry is unnecessarily clueless as to what lies behind this arson...
