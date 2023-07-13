EDITORIAL: ANC indulges mafia
Send the police, not the public works department, to deal with extortionists
It must be anathema to ANC veterans to hear senior officials in the party talk of negotiating with the Al Capones of local industry.
Last week, it emerged that construction mafia — shorthand for criminals who extort a cut from building contracts — had stalled a project at Durban’s Menzi High School for two years over their demand for a slice of the pie. ..
