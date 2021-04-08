EDITORIAL: To fix tourism, ditch spin and vaccinate

It seems the government has finally woken up to the collapse of SA’s tourism sector and even, encouragingly, has a grand plan to "revive" it. For a part of our economy with such an obvious natural advantage (game parks, beaches, Table Mountain, Maropeng and the Cradle of Humankind), and economic advantage (a weak rand that gives foreigners fantastic buying power), it should never have got to this.

But our politicians, the very ones now speaking of renewal, botched the biggest challenge they’ll face in their careers: managing Covid.

First, they conspicuously failed to provide enough of a rescue buffer to keep tourism companies alive during the lockdown.

In the end, 4,000 tourism companies were awarded just R50,000 each last August. Leaving aside the fact that many companies that should have got it inexplicably didn’t qualify, this was never going to be nearly enough to sustain the 750,000 people who worked directly in the industry at last count.

Already by March last year, 58% of tourism firms said they were unable to service their debts. For many others, which just about kept their heads above water until December, an unnecessary and unscientific six-week beach ban would have been the final nail in their coffin.

The second own-goal for our tourism sector is the fact that the government, through dithering and poor planning, is now far behind the rest of the world when it comes to vaccinating residents. It creates wariness for visitors, ensures we stay on global "red lists" and means that those who do visit SA face the prospect of having to isolate in government-appointed hotels on returning home.

To be fair, Covid ravaged many a country’s tourism industry. But in the global design of a post-Covid tourism world (in which there are likely to be vaccine passports), SA has surrendered its advantage.