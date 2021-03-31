National / Health Novavax to be evaluated for SA use Committee advised against using jab, Zweli Mkhize told portfolio committee on Tuesday BL PREMIUM

The ministerial advisory committee will assess whether the Novavax vaccine is suitable for use in SA, the head of the committee, Prof Barry Schoub, confirmed on Wednesday.

This comes after health minister Zweli Mkhize told the portfolio committee in parliament on Tuesday the committee had advised the shot is “not suitable for our setting”. ..