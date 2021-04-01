National / Health J&J vaccine gets conditional approval and Pfizer trial shows great success The J&J vaccine can now start being used in the general population, while the Pfizer trial shows its vaccine is effective against the B.1.351 variant BL PREMIUM

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has announced that its single-dose vaccine, being used in a clinical trial for health workers, has received approval for use in SA.

SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said, “The registration signals a significant step in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”..