Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Your game, Shamila Batohi

Despite her early fighting talk, the ledger of arrests for state capture or corporate scandals is still as empty as a list of Jacob Zuma’s greatest accomplishments

11 June 2020 - 05:00
Shamila Batohi. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Shamila Batohi. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

It’s not clear what’s more embarrassing: the fact that SA’s so-called priority crimes unit, the Hawks, is allowing Steinhoff to help pay for the criminal investigation into itself, or the fact that it took its dozy investigators two years to realise they didn’t have the skills to run the investigation themselves.

The Hawks, as well as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), should be at the forefront of ensuring accountability. It’s not as if they don’t have a wide canvas of possibilities: state capture was so brazen that there’s a seemingly endless cast of people you’d expect to be in handcuffs, while investigators are also spoilt for choice by the raft of corporate scandals — from Steinhoff to VBS Mutual Bank and Tongaat Hulett.

Instead, thwarted by their own incompetence and justifiably waning confidence, they have done zip. Much was expected of Shamila Batohi, appointed as head of the NPA in February 2019. But despite her early fighting talk, the ledger of arrests for state capture or corporate scandals is still as empty as a list of Jacob Zuma’s greatest accomplishments.

It’s depressing to reflect that one of the reasons the security forces abused their power, leading to Collins Khosa’s death, is that they felt immune from consequence. It’s an indictment of our investigators — perhaps the only indictment they’ll see for a while.

Ramaphosa filling top positions at NPA is an important step, says Shamila Batohi

Ouma Rasethaba and Rodney de Kock will begin their work from June 1, with the move aimed at strengthening efforts to rebuild the NPA's ability to ...
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
THULI MADONSELA: An open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa
Opinion / Protected Space
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Small businesses, beware: you are ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
THULI MADONSELA: Seize the moment to address ...
Opinion / Protected Space
4.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: What the actuaries see
Opinion / Investor's Notebook
5.
PETER BRUCE: Will the ANC’s QE plan make ...
Opinion / Bruce's List

Related Articles

JUSTICE MALALA: Limping into the new world

Opinion / Home & Abroad

UAE assists NPA’s Estina corruption probe

National

NPA to defend the freezing of Regiments assets

National

Nxele’s prisons case a test of justice ministry’s resolve to tackle wrongdoing

National

NPA set to roll on Transnet looting case targeting Gupta allies

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: State finally has a solid case against alleged Transnet looters

National

JUSTICE MALALA: Why we’ll never see ‘harsh action’ for food parcel corruption

Opinion

ROB ROSE: Why Shamila Batohi is wrong

Opinion / Editor's Note

Why amnesty for state capture won’t work

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.