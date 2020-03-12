Features Why amnesty for state capture won’t work Last week, lawyer Robert Appelbaum floated the idea of an amnesty for perpetrators of state capture. It’s a short-sighted idea, designed to appease the powerful and corrupt, says Open Secrets’ Hennie van Vuuren BL PREMIUM

In the home of Joburg-based corporate lawyer Robert Appelbaum hangs a portrait of the late Congolese kleptocrat Mobutu Sese Seko.

You can make out Mobutu’s trademark leopard skin fedora and his cravat — but his image, daubed in red, has been manipulated by artist Brett Murray to reveal only one eye, in dark-rimmed spectacles.