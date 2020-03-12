Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Why Shamila Batohi is wrong The NPA boss says it takes six to nine years to prosecute someone. But why not be more strategic and bring fewer, more iron-clad, charges? BL PREMIUM

"The bottom line is, prosecutions are taking far, far, far too long," says retired Constitutional Court justice Johann Kriegler. Speaking to the FM this week Kriegler, the force behind advocacy group Freedom Under Law, provided a counter to the argument advanced by national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi last week.

Speaking to Daily Maverick’s The Gathering event, Batohi was asked why the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was taking so long to get prosecutions going. She said: "The reality is if you want to bring a good corruption case … the average internationally in developed jurisdictions, it takes between six and nine years."