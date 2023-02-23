Conversations about money between spouses or would-be couples can be fraught and emotionally charged, but they’re necessary to build a successful life together
The small matter of R18 is the hill upon which taxpayer principles run into state intransigence
A Durban entrepreneur wants to bring the R18bn muti market to major pharmacy retail chains
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
The marketing industry divides consumers into five categories. First are the innovators, then come the early adopters, followed by the early majority, and then the late majority and finally the laggards. There is a possible sixth: those who couldn’t be bothered, at all. Mind you, for people in marketing, those who couldn’t be bothered may be thought to be non-existent.
For most things I find myself hovering between laggard and “couldn’t be bothered” and work on the rather lazy assumption that anything truly exceptional will make it through my indifference...
ANN CROTTY: It’s time to be afraid
Chatbots represent another earthquake for journalism
